Home nurse arrested for abusing child in her care, Bensalem police say

A home nurse was arrested for allegedly abusing a child in her care in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, police said.

Bensalem police say they received a ChildLine report about a "medically fragile child" who receives in-home care from a nursing service, who may have been harmed by their caregiver.

Investigators said, following the report, the child's mother checked surveillance video from inside the home and saw the night nurse, Cindy Dresser, physically abusing the child.

Detectives said Dresser was seen throwing the child within the crib, striking the child and sleeping during her shift. In one incident, she was seen removing the child's tracheostomy tube and failed to promptly reinsert it, causing the child to struggle to breathe.

Detectives say they obtained multiple video recordings, which further captured the abuse.

The child was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.

Dresser was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested on March 25 and was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Her bail was set at $2 million.

The incident remains under investigation.