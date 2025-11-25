Holiday markets around Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware to shop for everyone on your list

'Tis the season for gift giving, and small businesses, artists and artisans are packing their wares into stalls at holiday markets across the Delaware Valley.

Once you've made your list and checked it twice, here's a look at some of the local holiday markets open for business around the Philadelphia area, South Jersey and Delaware.

Pennsylvania

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Nov. 14 through Jan. 1, 2026

Dilworth Park

Sunday-Thursday: 12-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 12-9 p.m.

Special hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve

Christkindlmarkt

Nov. 14-Dec. 21

PNC Plaza at SteelStacks, Bethlehem, PA

Thursdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Nov. 22 through Dec. 24

LOVE Park and City Hall

Sunday-Thursday 12-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-9 p.m.

Special hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve

The Shops at Wanamaker Light Show

Nov. 28 through Dec. 24

Wanamaker Building, 13th and Market

Open daily 12-8 p.m.

Closed Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 8-9

Special hours on Christmas Eve

Hanukkah Makers Market

Nov. 30

Weitzman National Museum of Jewish History's Museum Store, 101 South Independence Mall East

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kennett Square Holiday Village Market

Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14

The Creamery of Kennett Square, 401 Birch Street, Kennett Square, PA

11-5 p.m.

South Jersey

Cape May Crafts at Christmas

Dec. 6-7

Cape May Convention Hall

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Noyes Holiday Market and Gingerbread Village

Dec. 6-7

Noyes Art Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ

12-5 p.m.

Haddon Township Winterfest

Dec. 6

Haddon Square, 51 Haddon Avenue

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lambertville House Holiday Market

Dec. 13-14

Lambertville House, 32 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ

Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m,

Delaware

Scout Cafe Holiday Market

Dec. 7

Scout Cafe, 2316 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Holiday Celebration and Market at Glasgow Park

Dec. 12-13

Glasgow Park, US Route 40 and DE Route 896

5-8 p.m.

Brandywine Holiday Festival of the Arts