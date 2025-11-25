Watch CBS News
Holiday markets around Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware to shop for everyone on your list

By
Alexandra Simon
'Tis the season for gift giving, and small businesses, artists and artisans are packing their wares into stalls at holiday markets across the Delaware Valley.

Once you've made your list and checked it twice, here's a look at some of the local holiday markets open for business around the Philadelphia area, South Jersey and Delaware.

Pennsylvania

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

  • Nov. 14 through Jan. 1, 2026
  • Dilworth Park
  • Sunday-Thursday: 12-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 12-9 p.m.
  • Special hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve

Christkindlmarkt

  • Nov. 14-Dec. 21
  • PNC Plaza at SteelStacks, Bethlehem, PA
  • Thursdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia

  • Nov. 22 through Dec. 24
  • LOVE Park and City Hall
  • Sunday-Thursday 12-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-9 p.m.
  • Special hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve

The Shops at Wanamaker Light Show

  • Nov. 28 through Dec. 24
  • Wanamaker Building, 13th and Market
  • Open daily 12-8 p.m.
  • Closed Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 8-9
  • Special hours on Christmas Eve

Hanukkah Makers Market 

  • Nov. 30
  • Weitzman National Museum of Jewish History's Museum Store, 101 South Independence Mall East
  • 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kennett Square Holiday Village Market

  • Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14
  • The Creamery of Kennett Square, 401 Birch Street, Kennett Square, PA
  • 11-5 p.m.

South Jersey

Cape May Crafts at Christmas

  • Dec. 6-7
  • Cape May Convention Hall
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Noyes Holiday Market and Gingerbread Village

  • Dec. 6-7
  • Noyes Art Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
  • 12-5 p.m.

Haddon Township Winterfest

  • Dec. 6
  • Haddon Square, 51 Haddon Avenue
  • 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lambertville House Holiday Market

  • Dec. 13-14
  • Lambertville House, 32 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ
  • Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m,

Delaware

Scout Cafe Holiday Market

  • Dec. 7
  • Scout Cafe, 2316 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Holiday Celebration and Market at Glasgow Park

  • Dec. 12-13
  • Glasgow Park, US Route 40 and DE Route 896
  • 5-8 p.m.

Brandywine Holiday Festival of the Arts

  • Dec. 20-21
  • Chase Center at the Riverfront, 815 Justison Street, Wilmington
  • Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

