Holiday shopping in Manayunk for dogs, cats and humans

Holiday shopping in Manayunk for dogs, cats and humans

Holiday shopping in Manayunk for dogs, cats and humans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hanukkah starts Sunday, Kwanza in 14 days and Christmas is just 13 days away. Believe it or not, there are still deals out there.

Businesses in Manayunk are faring as we head into the final sprint for the holiday shopping season.

It's been a busy month at City of Paws Pet Care on Main Street in Manayunk. Store manager Michael Dugan says holiday shoppers have been coming out in droves.

"It's great," he said. "We're seeing maybe double the amount of people. Last year, we were still dealing with COVID, and people reluctant to go out. And this year, people are antsy to be out in stores."

Among the most popular items are edible and non-synthetic chew toys.

Customer Harrison Wladis came to buy a gift for his 14-year-old Labrador/Cocker Spaniel mix.

"He's kind of a cranky old man, so I don't know if he's going to be happy," Wladis said. "He may. I think he'll be excited."

Customers are also shopping for Hanukkah presents, like a Star of David dog cookie and a dreidel-shaped plush toy.

Despite inflation, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday retail sales will climb 6% to 8% compared to last year.

There are also holiday gift ideas at Trek Bicycle Manayunk where bicycle bells, lights and water bottles are popular.

"A lot of people are buying kids' bikes. People are buying accessories, which is great for stocking stuffers and the cyclist in your life," Anne Rock, market development leader for Trek Bicycle Philadelphia Manayunk, said.

She also says sales are slower than they were last year, but she's hoping they'll pick up soon.

At Tibet on Main Street, shoppers are picking up special gifts. The shop offers extended holiday hours.

"My store is all unique. all made in India and Nepal," Thupten Choniy, the shop's owner, said. "They're all handmade."

He says holiday sales are up compared to the same time last year.

Retailers are expecting a rush this weekend.