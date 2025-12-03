Where to see Christmas lights, holiday events and more in the Philadelphia area this year

The holiday season is in full swing, and the Philadelphia region is packed with light shows, activities and events to get you and your family in the spirit this year. Here are a few to check out across our area.

If you're still checking things off your shopping list, don't miss our guide to the holiday markets around Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware.

Light shows and displays in the Philadelphia area

Select days through Dec. 11, daily from Dec. 12-Dec. 24

100 East Penn Square, Philadelphia

It's back! Whether it's a longstanding holiday tradition for you or you're visiting for the first time, the Wanamaker Light Show is sure to make you smile. Some shows this year will be accompanied by live performances of the iconic Wanamaker Organ (except Sundays). Dickens Village is open upstairs, but free timed tickets are needed for entry.

Select nights from through Jan. 3

3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

From the Instagram-worthy animal light displays to the cozy Santa's Lounge, there's something for everyone at this enchanting Philadelphia Zoo experience. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Nightly through Jan. 4, Thursdays through Sundays from Jan. 8-Feb. 28 (closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1)

200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia

Stop by Franklin Square from 5 to 9 p.m. for several free holiday activities including the Electrical Spectacle, a brilliant light show featuring holiday music and thousands of colorful lights.

Through Jan. 11

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

Longwood Gardens' holiday displays this year were inspired by jewels from rubies to emeralds. Towering trees gleam and sparkle with decorations from local art centers, and thousands of poinsettias, paperwhites, amaryllis and other flowers add to the opulence. Timed tickets are required.

Through Jan. 4

931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, Pennsylvania

Shady Brook Farm's drive-through Holiday Light Show is open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, rain or shine. Guests can cruise at their own pace to the Farm's special holiday radio station, 90.7 FM, while enjoying the festive light displays. Tickets are per vehicle and vary by date.

Guests can also hop aboard the Farm's open-air wagon ride and feel the crisp winter air while enjoying holiday light displays. Wagon ride tickets start at $15.

Through Jan. 2

1701 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia

"The Comcast Holiday Spectacular" plays at the top of every hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and features "holiday sing-alongs, performances by the Philadelphia Ballet and an enchanted sleigh ride around the world" at the Comcast Center in Philadelphia through Jan. 1.

"DreamWorks Shrek's Festive Flight" at The Universal Sphere is a 15-minute show that plays at the Comcast Technology Center (1800 Arch Street) throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Jan. 2. Tickets are free and can be reserved online. Sensory-friendly shows are available every day.

Through Jan. 5

20 Herr Drive, Nottingham

The Herr's corporate campus has a free 600,000-light holiday display you can drive through any time between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. (This one might make you want to munch on some chips, but you'll have to bring your own snacks.)

Through Dec. 30, with night visits available on select days

100 East Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia

Open both during the day and at night, the Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum features trains, thousands of lights and greenery, and it's sure to delight all ages. This year, the event features a new 60-foot holiday tunnel illuminated with thousands of twinkling lights. Visiting at night is only available on select days and requires advance tickets.

Through Dec. 31

Main Street, Manayunk

Manayunk already lit its holiday tree, and now dozens of businesses on Main Street are decked out to compete in Manayunk Gets Lit. Residents and visitors can check out the lights and vote for their favorites, and hop aboard the free Jolly Trolley on select nights for a festive ride. Additional events include the Rudolph Run on Dec. 13, Eight Crazy Nights of Hanukkah and more.

Through Jan. 1

1600 block of South 13th Street, Philadelphia

Stop by South 13th Street in December for a block that dazzles with holiday lights and decorations throughout December.

2700 block of Smedley Street, Philadelphia

For another neighborhood gem, check out the 2700 block of Smedley Street for more extravagant holiday lights – and remember to bring your letter to Santa to drop in a very special mailbox!

Select nights through Dec. 30

1661 Harding Boulevard, Norristown

Plan a trip to the Elmwood Park Zoo this season to see "Wild Lights," an immersive display that promises more lights than ever before. You can also enjoy live music, carousel rides, photos with Santa and more. The zoo also hosts Brunch with Santa, Cookies with Mrs. Claus and more festive activities throughout the month.

Through Jan. 4, plus Jan. 10 and 11

100 Pinedge Drive, West Berlin, NJ

Diggerland is filled with holiday lights, displays and decorated tunnels for families to drive through, and a special radio station will fill your car with the sounds of the season. Tickets are available on the website, with limited tickets available in person as well. The Fork Lift Cafe is also open. Tickets start at $37.99 per car.

Through Jan. 4

217 Berlin-Cross Keys Road, Washington Township, NJ

This brilliant mile-long display in Sicklerville brings the magic of the holiday season to life with 8,847,360 animated lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you can tune into on your car radio. Tickets are available online and start at $49.94. Check the ticket page for the schedule.

815 Justison Street, Wilmington, DE

Visit the Christina Riverwalk in Wilmington for an enchanting light display and a series of holiday events from Brunch with Santa to kid-friendly New Year's Eve countdowns to drone light shows.

Other holiday events and activities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

Route 202 & Street Road, Lahaska, Bucks County

Peddler's Village is transformed into an enchanting holiday destination where you can enjoy local shopping, ride a 1920s carousel and grab a bite to eat or a happy hour deal. Check the calendar to make sure you don't miss special events like the gingerbread competition and breakfast with Santa, and bring or buy a toy for the toy drive if you can by Dec. 7.

Through Dec. 24

1 Riverside Drive, Camden

Dive into the holiday season at Camden's Adventure Aquarium and take a peek at the world's tallest underwater Christmas tree. You can also meet Scuba Santa and learn to sing a new holiday classic – "12 Days of Fishmas."

Through Feb. 23

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia

Make your Hallmark holiday dreams come true with a skate at the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at City Hall. Skaters are encouraged to book their sessions online in advance. Ticket sales are limited in person. You can bring your own skates or rent them for your 90-minute session.

Through March 1

101 S. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia

For ice skating with views of the Delaware River and food from local vendors, stop by Winterfest! Ice skating lessons are also available. Reservations for ice skating as well as cabins, fire pits and the Rinkside Lounge are available online.

Holiday Lights Express through Dec. 31, Santa Express through Dec. 24

2201 Newport Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE

Celebrate the season with a ride in a 100-year-old train covered in thousands of lights in Wilmington, Delaware. Many neighbors along the 45-minute ride decorate their homes. On the Santa Express, Kris Kringle himself greets everyone on board, stops for photos and gives every child a special treat. Tickets are available online.