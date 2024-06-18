Jason and Kylie Kelce's go-to hoagies featured on Wawa's Hoagiefest menu

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa's Hoagiefest returned on Monday and Jason and Kylie Kelce's go-to hoagies are featured on the menu.

During Hoagiefest, which runs from June 17 to Sunday, Aug. 11, customers can order "Kelce Classics" on its touchscreen menus.

The "Jason" is an Italian hoagie with mayo, provolone, tomato and banana peppers on a white roll. The "Kylie" is a honey turkey hoagie with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and banana peppers on a wheat roll. Throughout Hoagiefest, they'll be $5 for a "Shorti" and $6 for a Classic hoagie.

"It's frickin' Hoagiefest and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Wawa on their beloved summer tradition of spreading happiness in Philly and beyond," Jason and Kylie Kelce said in a statement. "It's our favorite time of year and we're hoping 'The Jason' and 'The Kylie' 'Kelce Classics' make your summer that much brighter."

Jason Kelce retired from the Eagles in March after 13 seasons. In May, he officially joined ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown," the pregame show of Monday Night Football.

Next week, Jason Kelce will celebrity bartend at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, for the fourth straight year to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The mayor of Margate City, New Jersey, apologized to the couple last month after they were berated on a date night outside of a restaurant by a woman seeking a photo over Memorial Day weekend.

"Hoagiefest is an annual summer tradition that celebrates the role hoagies have in helping make memories for families whether it's at graduation parties, beach, concerts and more," Jim Morey, the Chief Marketing Officer of Wawa, said. "With the help of Jason and Kylie Kelce, Hoagiefest just got a little more fun thanks to 'Kelce Classics,' and hopefully customers get a kick out of ordering hoagies just the way they do."