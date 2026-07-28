Philadelphia streamer, activist "HMBLZAYY" completes 3,000 mile walk to California: "Why not be great?"

Philadelphia native Isaiah Thomas, known online as HMBLZAYY, has completed his 3,000-mile journey to California after 124 days.

The Nicetown native, known in the region for his clothing line, HMBL, has garnered national attention for his cross-country walk.

Thomas left Philadelphia on March 26 and reached Needles, California, June 27, live-streaming every moment of his journey on Twitch.

The inspiration came from his seven-day peace walk to the Richmond Slave Trail in Virginia for Black History Month. The funds he raised allowed him to send five kids from Philly to Disney World.

"These kids having fun right now, but how can we be able to influence and impact these kids' life forever?" Thomas said.

Thomas then decided to challenge himself by walking across the country and raising money to start HUMBL University, a trade school to empower the youth.

The 3,000-mile journey was not without its challenges.

"The PA mountain were the hardest," Thomas said. "It was like 28 degrees up there when I started. The elevation was crazy, but once I got towards the end I was so conditioned because of that."

Notably, in April, on Day 34 of his journey, Thomas was struck by a car while walking on the side of the road in Richmond, Indiana. The incident was captured on his livestream.

"The first thought in my head is like, 'I know this not happening, like this can't be,'" Thomas said.

Thomas was hospitalized for more than a month but escaped the crash without a single broken bone.

He crossed California's border in San Bernardino County on Day 124 of his journey, accomplishing his goal.

"Not nothing cliché really, just lock in with yourself, lock in with God and just understand that you can do anything you wanna do in this world," he said. "We all get one life, and why not be great?"

Three thousand miles later, Thomas said the journey was absolutely worth it.