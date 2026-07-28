Vehicle sought in deadly Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run found in Delaware County, police say

The vehicle sought in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Southwest Philadelphia was located in Delaware County Tuesday night, police said.

The car was located in the area of Broadway and Oak avenues in Clifton Heights, according to police.

The hit-and-run Monday morning left 29-year-old Talyia Bernice Nesmith dead. She was exiting a rideshare around 3:15 a.m. when she was struck by a car as she crossed the street, according to police.

Police said Nesmith was hit with such force that she hit the back window of a parked car and landed at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and South Lloyd Street. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the striking vehicle is a black 2020-2023 Dodge Charger Hellcat or Scat Pack Wide Body. Investigators said the car may have damage to the passenger side and possibly to the windshield.

Lakisha Nesmith, Talyia's mother, is pleading for whoever is responsible to turn themselves in.

"I just don't understand how someone felt like it was OK to hit my child and keep going," Lakisha Nesmith said. "She loved elderly people and kids with disabilities and that was her passion. She was full of love, and she loved you with her whole heart."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.