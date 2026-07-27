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Woman killed in hit-and-run moments after getting out of rideshare in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

By
Matt Cavallo
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Matt Cavallo,
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.
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Brandon Goldner,
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A woman was killed in a hit-and-run just moments after getting out of a rideshare in the Elmwood Park section of Southwest Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Police said the 29-year-old woman was being dropped off around 3:15 a.m. by a rideshare along the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue, and as she was getting ready to cross the street, a speeding driver struck her. 

The woman was hit with such force that she hit the back window of a parked car and landed at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and South Lloyd Street, according to investigators. 

The rideshare driver witnessed the crash and is speaking with police. 

Investigators say they dont have much of a description of the suspect's vehicle except that it was a dark-colored car. 

This crash is also causing delays on the SEPTA T5 trolley line.

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