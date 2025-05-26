Family seeks justice after North Philadelphia hit-and-run kills 32-year-old man

Philadelphia police are still searching for the driver who struck and killed 32-year-old Nafeece Jenkins early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia, and now his family is speaking out.

According to investigators, Jenkins was crossing the intersection of North 12th Street and West Lehigh Avenue when a white Honda Accord hit him. First responders arrived just before 1:30 a.m., but Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car believed to be involved in the crash was discovered abandoned just a block away. The driver had fled.

Family and friends say Jenkins was a kind, gentle man who didn't deserve to die in such a violent way. His mother, Sharon Carter, is devastated and wants answers.

"You hit my boy like he was a nobody," she told CBS News Philadelphia over the phone. "Why? Why hit him and run?"

Ring camera footage from the area captured the moment of the crash. One neighbor who lives nearby described the horror of witnessing the aftermath.

"I've never really witnessed anything like that," she said. "It was the worst thing I've ever seen."

Neighbors said they didn't hear any signs of the driver trying to stop.

Dawn Brown, who also lives in the neighborhood, says drivers often speed down Lehigh Avenue without caution.

"He was an innocent bystander just walking across the street, just minding his business," she said.

As the investigation continues, Sharon Carter is holding on to hope that the person responsible will come forward.

"He was loved," she said. "He didn't have to suffer like that."

Tonight, the Jenkins family is gathering at 58th and Arch streets Monday for a vigil to honor Nafeece Jenkins' life and memory and to call for justice.

Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information to come forward.