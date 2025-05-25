Man killed in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, police looking for driver

A man died early Sunday morning after he was hit by a car in North Philadelphia's Glenwood neighborhood.

The Philadelphia Police Crash Investigations Unit said officers were called to the corner of North 12th Street and West Lehigh Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on May 25 for a report of a crash. At the scene police found a man who they said was in his early 30s lying on the road. He was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

Police learned that the driver of a white Honda Accord struck the man and fled the scene. Officers then located car, which had been abandoned less than a block away from the collision site. The car had heavy damage to the front end as well as to the windshield.

Police are now canvassing the area looking for security camera footage to help provide more information as the investigation gets underway.