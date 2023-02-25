Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man in his 50s died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in South Philadelphia, police say. The alleged hit-and-run happened around 5 a.m. on the unit block of Oregon Avenue.
Police found the man unresponsive and responding medical units pronounced him dead on the scene at 5:10 a.m.
No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about the incident, call police.
