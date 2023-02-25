Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in South Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man in his 50s died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in South Philadelphia, police say. The alleged hit-and-run happened around 5 a.m. on the unit block of Oregon Avenue.

Police found the man unresponsive and responding medical units pronounced him dead on the scene at 5:10 a.m.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, call police.

