Dallas woman dies in hit-and-run in Wilmington, Delaware, state police say

Tom Ignudo
A 40-year-old woman from Dallas was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Wilmington, Delaware, Sunday night, state police said. 

Delaware State Police said Monday that the deadly hit-and-run happened at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on East Lea Boulevard near Colony Boulevard. 

State police said the 40-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

A description of the vehicle that struck the woman was not immediately available. It fled in an unknown direction after striking the woman, state police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Delaware State Police. 

