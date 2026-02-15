Hit-and-run in Washington Township, New Jersey, on Route 42 leaves person injured, police say

A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Washington Township, New Jersey, early Sunday morning, police said.

The hit-and-run happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Route 42 in the area of Whitman Drive, according to police.

Police said a 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G-Wagon) was traveling on Route 42 and struck a person walking southbound along the shoulder of the road. The driver of the G-Wagon then fled the scene, police said.

Police said investigators identified the striking vehicle with license plate readers in the area.

The person who was hit by the vehicle was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township with life-threatening injuries, according to police. They were then airlifted to Cooper University Hospital Trauma Center in Camden for further treatment.

Part of Route 42 between Greentree Road and Whitman Drive was closed for hours after the hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police.