Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer injured after hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia, police say

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Minor car crash sends Philadelphia police officer to hospital
Minor car crash sends Philadelphia police officer to hospital 00:19

A Philadelphia officer was hurt after a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to a news release from police.

Authorities said an officer, assigned to the Neighborhood Services Unit, was driving westbound at the intersection of West Luzerne and North 7th streets in Hunting Park after 1 a.m. when their car collided with another car.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics and is listed as stable.

Police said it's unknown if the driver of the other car was injured and the crash remains under investigation.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.