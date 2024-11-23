Officer injured after hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia, police say

A Philadelphia officer was hurt after a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to a news release from police.

Authorities said an officer, assigned to the Neighborhood Services Unit, was driving westbound at the intersection of West Luzerne and North 7th streets in Hunting Park after 1 a.m. when their car collided with another car.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics and is listed as stable.

Police said it's unknown if the driver of the other car was injured and the crash remains under investigation.