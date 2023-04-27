"It's a big deal": Historic Penn Relays return to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 127th edition of the Penn Relays kicks off Thursday at Dunning Coaches' Center on 33rd Street, right outside of Franklin Field in West Philadelphia.

Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, dating back to 1895.

An estimated 15,000 athletes from nearly 200 colleges and universities are taking part, as well as hundreds of high school athletes from across the country and the Caribbean islands.

Some of those athletes showed up early Thursday morning.

Our cameras were there as runners hit the track for a few practice laps, while crews put the finishing touches on the field.

Penn Relays includes an array of track and field events from running to high jump, javelin and more.

Steve Dolan, the director of the Penn Relays, told CBS News Philadelphia's Ross DiMattei why the event is so special.

"It's a big deal, we are so proud at the University of Pennsylvania, here in the city of Philadelphia to welcome the world to Franklin Field," Dolan said. "So we've been doing this since 1895, the tradition goes on and on and it's really amazing, it's the most incredible track and field meet in the United States, largest crowd. It's going to be an exciting next couple of days."

Last year, about 110,000 fans came to watch.

Ticket sales are up this year, so even more spectators are expected to attend.

The Penn Relays runs through Saturday, April 29.