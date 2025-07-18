Hilltown Township police investigating elderly woman's death as a homicide

Bucks County officials are investigating an 89-year-old woman's death as a homicide after she was found dead inside her home in Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania, according to police.

Investigators said the woman was found on July 10 just before 7:30 p.m. in her home on the 2500 block of Rickert Road.

Police previously said there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Hilltown Township Police Department at 215-453-6011.