Hiker's guide: When fall foliage is expected to peak in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crisp mornings, hot cups of coffee or tea, bonfires, cozy clothing, and don't forget lacing up the hiking boots. It's only early September but the sadness of long beach days coming to an end has been replaced with the thought of cool, fall morning hikes.

While hiking is a year-round activity, the beauty of hiking in the fall includes chasing the vibrant color-changing leaves along the trails across the Philadelphia region.

For those chasing fall foliage, the Smoky Mountains released their annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map estimating when the foliage will be at its peak across the country.

According to the map, the week of October 10 leaves in Southeastern and Northeastern Pennsylvania will be "near peak," but if you head west to the middle of the state, foilage will still be patchy in some parts of the state.

The foliage is expected to peak in Southeastern and Northeastern Pennsylvania the week of October 17, at this point the western part of the state will also begin to near peak foliage.

During the peak, leaves will have the most vivid orange, red and yellow hues.

Hiker's guide: When fall foliage will peak in Philadelphia region according to 2022 Smoky Mountain Prediction Map Smoky Mountain Prediction Map

The Smoky Mountains National Park says "while no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year."

Residents in the Philadelphia region don't have to travel far to get some spectacular views of fall foliage. You can view the foliage at Fairmount or Wissahickon Valley Parks, along Kelly Drive, or even just by walking through the city.

For those looking to take a day trip to see fall foliage outside of Philadelphia, here are a few popular spots:

For anyone looking to find the perfect trail in Pennsylvania, AllTrails is a great resource to locate trails in your area.