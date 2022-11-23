Here's how to keep your Thanksgiving meal healthy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday party season, which means plenty of friends, family, food, and drinks. It all starts with the big meal.

For some Thanksgiving is the holiday to overindulge, and there are plenty of delicious treats for that, but if you don't want it to be a diet buster there are some simple ways to lighten the meal.

Between the mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and all that gravy, It's easy to overindulge on Thanksgiving.

According to the Calorie Control Council, Americans may eat more than 4,500 calories and 229 grams of fat on Thanksgiving.

Some ways to avoid that: lower the fat, calories and sugar in dishes by using fat free chicken broth and light sour cream. With sweet potatoes it's better to skip the brown sugar and marshmallows and use less butter.

And to get things started, experts suggest lighter appetizers.

"Like a vegetable platter and dips," registered dietician Lisa Sasson said. "Even some kale chips, things that are healthy, filling, but won't weigh you down for the meal."

Also, experts say it's a good idea to eat a small breakfast or snack before the big meal.

"Because when you're famished and you're starving, you're saving all of your calories for the meal. You kind of lose your willpower," Sasson said.

When it's time to fill your plate: load up with veggies, keep starchy sides to smaller portions, and opt for white meat turkey over dark - it's fewer calories.

Remember to eat slowly and drink water before, during, and after the meal. It will help you not overeat.

And if you're thinking about seconds, take a break to let the meal settle. You might find you're already full and satisfied.

To help off set all the extra calories that come with Thanksgiving experts say it's important remember to get plenty of exercise and a nice walk after the big meal will also help.