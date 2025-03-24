How this Pennsylvania bridal shop is helping survivors of domestic violence

A bridal shop in Wayne, Delaware County, is helping survivors of domestic violence. According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women experience domestic violence.

Gabrielle Paoletti, who opened Her Bridal Collective, will soon sell her 100th dress.

"The people that are in the community are the big reason why I decided to open up the store here," Paoletti said.

Delaware County is home for the model-turned-small business owner.

"It makes me happy to help other women," Paoletti said. "So happy!"

For Paoletti, that sentiment also means giving back to the place she loves in a way only a bridal shop owner knows how to do.

Starting this month, 10% of proceeds from designer Justin Alexander's dresses will go to the nonprofit Women Matter Alliance.

"When I opened up the shop, I knew this was the first thing that we had on the agenda," Paoletti said.

Kat Sterrett is the founder of the nonprofit and Paoletti's longtime friend.

"There are so many other stories that go untold," Sterrett said.

"I always had a drive to want to help, but I didn't know how or where to start," she added.

That changed last March when she created the nonprofit.

As a makeup artist by trade, she said she heard countless stories of abuse. Then later, she watched as a family member went through it.

The proceeds will go toward offering legal services, housing, helping rebuild, to rebuild and also workforce development," Sterrett said.

While Paoletti isn't sharing just how much money has been raised so far, she said Justin Alexander is her bestselling designer.

"I don't want to stop at a number," Paoletti said. "I want to keep it going as long as possible."

The partnership runs through the end of May, however, everyone is still encouraged to donate, whether you buy a Justin Alexander dress or not.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence