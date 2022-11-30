Watch CBS News
Helen Gym to make announcement after resigning from City Council

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A big announcement is expected Wednesday from Helen Gym after she stepped down from Philadelphia City Council.

Gym released a video Tuesday announcing her resignation. She served six years as an at-large council member.

While she has not said what she will do next, there is speculation that Gym will announce that she intends to run for mayor. 

If Gym does run, she'd join a crowded field vying for the Democratic nomination in May 2023.

Allan DombCherelle ParkerDerek Green and Maria Quiñones Sánchez also resigned from City Council this year, and have announced mayoral campaigns.

Shop Rite magnate Jeff Brownformer City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and former municipal court judge Jimmy DeLeon are also potential contenders.

