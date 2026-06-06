Hottest day of heatwave arrives Saturday in Philadelphia area before storms move in. Here's the forecast.

Saturday will likely be the hottest of the heatwave with high temps in the mid-90s. Humidity levels will be up a bit as well but not out of control.

As a front approaches we may be tracking strong to severe evening storms Saturday so have backup plans if you are doing something outdoors.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT weather changes

Our second heat wave of the year is in progress with things heating up even more on Saturday. Temps are running 10-15 degrees above normal, but fortunately the humidity will stay relatively low so while it's hot, it's not sweltering.

Sunday may end up a degree or so cooler temperature-wise thanks a passing front on Saturday but both days will be unseasonably hot.

Speaking of the front, it will pass through the area Saturday evening bringing scattered thunderstorm chances, some of which may produce gusty winds and brief downpours, along with the chance for some strong to severe storms.

CBS News Philadelphia

Currently parts of the area are on a level 2 risk for severe storms, with damaging winds being the greatest threat. In addition, large hail will be possible as well. Farther west in Pennsylvania and Ohio, there's a chance for tornadoes as well so we will be keeping our eyes on this storm as it nears the region.

Next week looks to bring a brief cool down early in the week with temps headed back to mid-summer levels by the middle to end of the week and the potential for yet another heat wave heading into next weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Sunny, hot. High 93, low 68.

Sunday: Hot. High 90, low 70.

Monday: Not as hot. High 82, low 66.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 86, low 58.

Wednesday: Warmign up. High 89, low 64.

Thursday: Warm and sunny. High 89, low 70.

Friday: Heat returns. High 93, low 71.

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