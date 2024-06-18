Demands for cooling services in Delaware Valley surge as heat wave looms

Surge in calls for cooling services as heat wave hits the Delaware Valley

Surge in calls for cooling services as heat wave hits the Delaware Valley

Surge in calls for cooling services as heat wave hits the Delaware Valley

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) -- The soaring temperatures are putting a strain on air conditioning systems. Heating and cooling companies are seeing an uptick in business with the sweltering heat.

Doug Stiefel, owner of PJ MAC HVAC Service & Repair in Delaware County, is staying busy with calls about broken air conditioning units. He said more customers are asking for repairs, maintenance and installation.

"It's good for me because it was a slow winter," Stiefel said. "It was a little warm, so I think the whole industry was slower than normal, so being busy now is making up for that."

Todd Erkis, who owns a home in Villanova, said his air conditioning has been broken for a week.

"It's been quite warm and living without A/C is certainly no fun," Erkis said.

Erkis hired Home & Business Mechanical LLC to replace his compressor on Tuesday. The demand for cooling services is expected to increase over the next few days as temperatures soar.

"The amount of calls is different every day, but we're probably up around in the hundreds this week, so it's been pretty crazy," Jeff Elko, the owner of Home and Business Mechanical, said.

Stiefel recommends getting your air conditioning tuned up once a year to make sure it's running in tip top shape. He also recommends changing your air filter on a regular basis and keeping your outdoor unit clear of shrubbery for better airflow.

"It's important to get the units tuned up so that you can catch any major mechanical issues before it turns into a whole unit replacement," Newtown Square homeowner David DeLeon said.