More hot, humid weather in Philadelphia, severe storms Sunday evening could impact outdoor plans

Humidity creeps back into the picture on Sunday with highs in the low 90s, increasing clouds and brisk southwest winds ahead of a strong cold front.

After 4 p.m., scattered storms will develop. Some of the storms will be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours. While the tornado threat is low, it's not zero.

Much of the day will be rain and storm free, but have a back-up plan to move any late day outdoor activities or World Cup watch parties indoors.

If traveling by air Sunday evening, be prepared for delays. Power outages are also possible, so make sure phones and other devices are charged.

NEXT big weather change

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect from 4 p.m. until midnight due to those damaging winds, hail and chance for isolated tornadoes.

There will also be frequent lightning and heavy downpours with any storms. All of this may disrupt the World Cup match at Lincoln Financial Field (aka Philadelphia Stadium) and any outdoor activities or watch parties.

Temperatures drop to the upper 70s on Monday behind the front, which should be a refreshing change from the intense heat and humidity of the last several days.

Despite the recent summer-like heat and three heatwaves, it's still the spring season. Summer officially begins on Sunday June 21, at 4:24 a.m.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 92.

Monday: Sunny and cooler. High 80, low 66.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 81, low 61.

Wednesday: A few storms. High 83, low 63.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 93, low 68.

Friday: Rain likely. High 87, low 72.

Saturday: Back to sunshine. High 87, low 67.