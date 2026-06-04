Heat wave continues Friday in Philadelphia region with temps in 90s. Here's the weather forecast.

On Day 2 of the heat wave, highs will likely be in the mid-90s in the Philadelphia region, so shorts and T-shirts are necessary.

Fortunately, the humidity will not be too high, so the sweating will be a little less than it could be.

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The 90s will likely remain through Sunday with a high near 90 or 91 and slightly higher humidity. We need the rain, and it looks like it will be minimum chances.

However, with that said, on Saturday evening there could be some stray storms, some of which could be strong to severe but the coverage will not be widespread.

CBS News Philadelphia

We have gone 10 consecutive months with below normal precipitation. If we go back to Aug. 1, we've only had a little more than 23 inches of precipitation, a deficit of more than a FOOT! For the time period, it's the third driest stretch on record.

Next week looks to bring a brief cool down early in the week, with temps headed back to midsummer levels by the middle to end of the week.

As of Thursday, our high-temperature "normal" is now 80 degrees and will remain in the 80s until Sept. 15, for over 100 days. Like it or not (and many of us DO like it), the cold season is over. This weekend will be a great one to make the pools pristine.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Sunny, hot. High 94, low 63.

Saturday: Hot. High 94, low 69.

Sunday: Shower or storm. High 91, low 71.

Monday: Not as hot. High 80, low 65.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 83, low 56.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 87, low 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 91, low 66.

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