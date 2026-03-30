Miami Heat rally late, use 14-0 run in final moments to pull away and beat Philadelphia 76ers

Tyler Herro scored 30 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the Miami Heat used a 14-0 run in the final moments to rally past the Philadelphia 76ers 119-109 on Monday night.

Pelle Larsson added 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for Miami (40-36), which kept some realistic hope of getting out of the play-in tournament range — or at least getting into one of the top two spots and therefore assuring itself two chances of making the playoffs — alive with the win. The Heat are ninth in the Eastern Conference, in a virtual tie with No. 8 Orlando.

Joel Embiid scored 26 points for Philadelphia, which got a 23-point, nine-assist, seven-rebound night from Tyrese Maxey. Paul George added 19 points for the 76ers, who remained seventh in the East.

VJ Edgecombe had 13 points and five assists for Philadelphia, on a night where many from the Bahamas — his homeland — made the short trip to Miami and waved flags in the arena whenever he did something right.

The 76ers (41-34) rallied from a pair of double-digit deficits. They trailed by 12 in the first quarter before taking a 61-58 lead into the half, then found themselves down by 15 with 3:29 left in the third quarter. Miami opened the second half on a 29-11 run, looking very much like it had taken control.

But Philadelphia answered with a 15-2 run to cut the deficit to two late in the third quarter, then climbed back into a tie at 101-101 following a three-point play by Embiid with 6:04 remaining. The 76ers took a 107-103 lead on a 3-pointer by Embiid with 3:22 left.

The Heat scored the next 14 points over the next 2:36.

Up next

76ers: Visit Washington on Wednesday.

Heat: Host Boston on Wednesday.