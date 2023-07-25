Music therapy program in Germantown mixes heartbeats for a personalized recording

Heartbeat Songs Project in Germantown shows the power of music helping out seniors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The power of music. Research shows it can stimulate memories and relieve anxiety and is especially helpful to seniors.

It's called Heartbeat Songs, part of a music therapy program at a senior center that combines a personalized recording.

It's a different kind of house call for Jacob Dorfman. He's recording heartbeats and mixing them with music.

"The combination of the two really embodies a person and tells a story tells their story," Dorfman said.

"We met doing civil rights stuff," Phyllis Taylor said.

Phyllis and Dick Taylor just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Social justice has been their life work.

"Often we would sing We Shall Overcome," Dick Taylor said.

That's the song they chose for Dorfman to use for their heartbeat song.

"It just brings back so many memories of when we first got married," Phyllis Taylor said.

The Heartbeat Songs Program at Wesley Enhanced Living in Germantown is therapeutic for the residents.

"What music does is it creates these neuro pathways that allow different things to connect and spark memories and spark ideas," Dorfman said.

Dorfman, who's the community arts coordinator at Wesley says adding the heartbeat recordings gives a personal touch to the music therapy.

"Every heartbeat is unique just like song choices," Dorfman said.

Dick Taylor says for a 90-year-old, his heart is strong. Phyllis Taylor says it's a heart of gold and now it's memorialized with their favorite songs.

"I think the words are still relevant today because people get discouraged with how messed up the world is," Phyllis Taylor said.

Holding on to each other they've overcome disappointments now sharing the sweet sounds of love and life.

"It's the music that keeps hope up," Phyllis Taylor said.

Keeping hope alive, the Taylors have shared their heartbeat songs with their children.

The recordings provide special and unique audio memories for families.