A Philadelphia charter school's special health center focuses on keeping kids healthy and in class

How keeping kids healthy and in school is the focus of a Philly charter school's health center

Keeping kids healthy and in school is the focus of a special health center at a Philadelphia charter school.

Sixth-grader Megan Jarvis is getting ready to play volleyball with a sports physical that's happening at school.

"It's really helpful, so I don't have to go to the doctor's office," said Jarvis.

Memphis Street Academy, a charter middle school in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood, has a full-spectrum health center where students with prior permission from a parent can get everything from care when they're sick, and routine physicals to mental health counseling, along with dental and vision checks.

"Mostly, we see a lot of sick children in here and a lot of follow-up screenings on our children," said Julie Stewart, pediatric nurse practitioner.

Administrators said this school-based health center helps with attendance and keeping kids healthy, without parents needing to leave work.

Eighth-grader Emanuel Rodriguez has diabetes that has to be carefully monitored.

"If I don't check it, we won't know how much insulin I need," said Rodriguez.

Many of the students have asthma and rely on inhalers at the health clinic.

"It helps me breathe, and it doesn't let me cough that much," said fifth-grader Darianly Fermin-Hernediz.

The services are all free thanks to support from a nonprofit called Education Plus Health.

"We feel very blessed to be a part of this family in the school," said Stewart.

Where academics and health care are united to help students thrive.

The health center does not provide suturing or vaccines, but many other medical services that parents said are very helpful.