Heading to Arizona? Check out the Super Bowl Experience.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you heading to Arizona for the Super Bowl LVII? We're just one week away from game day and attractions for football fans are now opening in Arizona.

The Super Bowl Experience kicked off this weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center.

You can visit it on the following days:

Saturday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9: 3 p.m. — 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10: 3 p.m. — 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11: 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Tickets cost between $20 and $40, and children 12 and under are free.

There are chances to test your football skills and see championship rings from all 56 Super Bowls.