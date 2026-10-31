Delaware State-Norfolk State game brings "exhilarating" atmosphere to Linc to cap off One Philly HBCU Week

The sounds of marching bands, the movement of majorette dancers and the energy of thousands of HBCU students, alumni and fans filled Lincoln Financial Field Saturday as Delaware State University and Norfolk State University capped off Philadelphia's One Philly HBCU Week.

Delaware State defeated Norfolk State, 36-33, after a 35-yard field goal as time expired, completing a 17-point comeback. But for many of those who came to the Linc, the afternoon was about much more than the final score.

The game served as the finale of the city's six-day HBCU celebration, which included a Battle of the Bands, a college choir competition, a job and college fair, a step show and football games at Lincoln Financial Field.

For Delaware State senior and head drum major Zuri Brown, performing at the home of the Eagles was especially meaningful. The 23-year-old is from West Philadelphia.

"The energy is outstanding. I'm from West Philadelphia so it just feels good to be home," Brown said.

Brown has had the opportunity to participate in the event two years in a row. This time, he said he was trying to appreciate the experience while he was still living it.

"My favorite part about this all is realizing the memories I am making while I am making them," Brown said.

Delaware State junior LaNiya Hamilton, a dancer on the university's majorette team, described the atmosphere as "exhilarating." But Hamilton said what stood out most was the sense of belonging she felt looking around the stadium.

"I love seeing people of my color come together and just have a great time together," Hamilton said. "Being part of an HBCU to me it just feels like a big old community."

Delaware State alumnus Ondrena Clyburn said seeing students, graduates and supporters together at the Linc showed the strength of that community.

"It's wonderful to see our community coming together and everybody working together and make it happen," Clyburn said.

Asked what being part of an HBCU means to her, Clyburn summed it up simply.

"It's pride, it's love, it's joy, and most importantly, it's community," she said.

For Norfolk State alumna Vanay Joynes, the game brought her alma mater back to the city where she grew up.

"I am originally from Philadelphia and to see our green and gold, as you see, the Spartans, they turned it up," Joynes said. "We are right here in the 215."