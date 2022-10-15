Watch CBS News
Local News

HBCU Cheyney University celebrates 185th anniversary

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

HBCU Cheney University celebrates 185th anniversary
HBCU Cheyney University celebrates 185th anniversary 00:57

CHEYNEY, Pa. (CBS) – Homecoming this weekend marks a special milestone for Cheyney University. The oldest historically Black university (HBCU) is celebrating its 185th year of existence.

School leaders are excited to welcome alums, students and parents back for a big action-packed weekend.

The theme for this year is "the blueprint". That's because the college prides itself on being the first established HBCU.

Festivities kicked off with the coronation of Miss and Mister Cheyney University.

The HBCU doesn't have an official football team but last night professors, students and alums enjoyed a flag football scrimmage.

The campus will host a breast cancer awareness run later today.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 9:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.