HBCU Cheyney University celebrates 185th anniversary

CHEYNEY, Pa. (CBS) – Homecoming this weekend marks a special milestone for Cheyney University. The oldest historically Black university (HBCU) is celebrating its 185th year of existence.

School leaders are excited to welcome alums, students and parents back for a big action-packed weekend.

The theme for this year is "the blueprint". That's because the college prides itself on being the first established HBCU.

Festivities kicked off with the coronation of Miss and Mister Cheyney University.

The HBCU doesn't have an official football team but last night professors, students and alums enjoyed a flag football scrimmage.

The campus will host a breast cancer awareness run later today.