Michigan man who traveled hundreds of miles to burn down Pennsylvania home sentenced

A Michigan man was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison after he set a Bensalem, Pennsylvania, home on fire with several people inside in 2025, officials said Thursday.

Harrison Jones, 22, of Rockford, Michigan, entered a plea of no contest to attempted homicide and aggravated animal cruelty charges after he set the home of a 21-year-old who had an online relationship with his ex-girlfriend on fire, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Jones also pleaded guilty to arson and risking catastrophe charges, the DA's office said.

Jones won't receive any credit for time served, and he was ordered to pay more than $500,000 in restitution to cover the damage to the Bucks County home.

"While the defendant went to great lengths to plan this attack, the resilience of this family and the swift action of our law enforcement partners here in Pennsylvania and in Michigan proved stronger," Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said in a statement. "Our office remains committed to seeking justice for victims and ensuring that those who threaten the safety of our neighborhoods face the full force of the law."

The arson attack happened at a home on the 5200 block of Merganser Way in Bensalem on Feb. 10, 2025.

Officials said that Jones traveled more than 700 miles to set the house on fire. He ignited an accelerant that caused an explosion, leveled the rear of the home and trapped six people inside. The attack left the six people inside injured and two pets dead.

A family member who survived the attack testified during the trial that she thought she was going to die.

"I was ready to accept what fate had for me," the victim told the court, according to the DA's office.

She said her father and brother were able to safely get her out of the burning home.

Jones was arrested in Michigan after the attack. Investigators used automated license plate readers to track him down.