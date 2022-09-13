Hard Rock to spend more than $100 million to give 10,000 workers raises

Watch CBS News
By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) - Hard Rock International says it's spending more than $100 million to give raises to 10,000 of its workers. The gaming and hospitality company says that in the midst of high inflation. It wants to support employees who don't get tips.

The raises will include an immediate increase to a minimum starting wage of $18 to $20 an hour.

Among those benefitting from the raises are cooks, security workers, and cashiers. 

