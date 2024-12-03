Pennsylvania animal rescue and sanctuary starts over in New Jersey after being heavily damaged by storm

An animal rescue and sanctuary in Delaware County that was heavily damaged by a storm has started over in South Jersey.

Dozens of trees toppled over last year and damaged barns and fencing at Happy Heart-Happy Home Farm & Rescue in Glen Mills.

"That day of the storm I really thought we lost everything, like how do we rebuild from nothing basically," said Lauren Rosborough, who started the rescue in 2018.

Volunteers and donors across the country helped Rosborough basically start over from scratch. This past June, the sanctuary, which focuses on rehabilitating old workhorses and other animals, relocated to Salem, New Jersey.

Volunteers also helped put up fencing around the nearly 50-acre property.

"Wiring, electric, water supply, everything we did," said Rosborough. "I'll never be able to express my gratitude for everybody that played a part in this to get us here."

"She's built a community of people that come together all for a common cause and it's really a beautiful thing really a cool thing," said Bob Ranzer, who volunteers at least once a week.

For Giving Tuesday, Rosborough is raising money to build a pole barn outfitted with a hospital stall for the horses.

"It will really be so wonderful for the mission and to allow us to continue rescuing these big old draft horses that need that extra TLC," she said.

Happy Heart-Happy Home Farm & Rescue helps rehabilitate 50 horses.

You can donate by visiting the rescue's website, Happy Heart-Happy Home,