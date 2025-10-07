Crane moving hot tub topples over onto home in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

Crane topples over onto home in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

Crane topples over onto home in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

A crane attached to a truck toppled over onto a home in Mercer County, New Jersey, as it was moving a new hot tub into the backyard Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton Township police said.

The arm of the crane collapsed as it was moving the hot tub into a backyard on Lea Drive in Hamilton Township, at around 12:30 p.m., police said.

"For some still unknown reason that will still be under investigation, the crane collapsed onto the roof of the house," Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin said.

Images captured by Chopper 3 show that the collapse led to structural damage to the home's roof.

Hamilton Township police, fire department and members of the Office of Emergency Management responded to investigate.

Martin said Hamilton Township officials coordinated to bring in two additional cranes to safely remove the one that's currently lying on the house. After this, a structural expert will examine any damage inside the home.

Martin said the house will be tarped up ahead of the inclement weather that's moving through the area Tuesday night.

Acting Fire Chief Steven Kraemer said no one was behind the wheel of the truck when the arm of the crane collapsed. But there were workers in the home's yard who scattered once they realized the crane was going down.

Martin said given that no injuries were reported to the residents, workers, or any first responders, it "could've been a far worse situation than what we're facing right now."

Kraemer said they shut down and secured the solar, gas and electric power to the residence as a safety precaution.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.