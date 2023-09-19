Watch CBS News
Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary returns

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're ready for some spooky Halloween festivities a little early, you're in luck.

Eastern State Penitentiary's "Halloween Nights" returns for its 2023 season this Friday! The annual event runs on select nights through November 11.

Visitors can "opt-in" for a scarier experience by allowing actors to touch them and separate them from their group.

It features five haunted houses, live entertainment and themed bars, along with eerie night-time historic tours of the penitentiary. 

