Wildfire burning in Hainesport, New Jersey, threatens 20 structures, fire officials say

Crews are battling a multi-acre wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County, on Monday night, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The fire burning in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court started before 6 p.m. It's threatening 20 structures, the NJFFS said.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Hainesport, Burlington County



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service on on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court in Hainesport, Burlington County.



SIZE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 Multi-acre

🔥 0% contained pic.twitter.com/Jr15Ecox1R — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) November 18, 2024

The NJFFS responded to the wildfire with fire engines and ground crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The wildfire is burning as the NJFFS battles another blaze in Lakewood, Ocean County.

There have been multiple wildfires in New Jersey and Pennsylvania since the beginning of the month. Dry air, fire weather risks and pervasive drought have led to burn bans across the Philadelphia region. The goal of these bans is to prevent wildfires and brush fires, which are almost entirely human-caused.

You can track restrictions in New Jersey on the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's website.