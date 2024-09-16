Haddonfield resident and pet killed in New Jersey house fire

Biden and Harris traveling to Philadelphia for events this week, more top stories

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A Haddonfield resident and their pet were found unconscious by firefighters as a fire burned inside their home Monday morning.

The Haddonfield Police Department and Haddonfield Fire Company No.1 responded to a residence on the 400 block of Walnut Street at around 7 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from the home's roof.

Emergency medical services found the home's only resident unconscious inside by the front door and began performing life-saving measures. The resident was later pronounced dead, a spokesperson from the Borough of Haddonfield said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched the home again for any other residents. According to the Borough of Haddonfield, the resident's cat was also found dead inside the home.

Two Haddonfield police officers and emergency medical service members were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported, the news release said.

The spokesperson said the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious and is being investigated by Haddonfield police, the Haddonfield Fire Marshal, Camden County Prosecutory's Office, Camden County Fire Marshal's Office, NJ State Fire Marshal's Office and the ATF.

The borough has yet to release the name of the resident.