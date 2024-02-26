7th grader's buzzer-beater sends Haddonfield to ICBL Girls Basketball League championship
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A Haddonfield seventh-grader sunk a buzzer-beater basketball shot from beyond half-court to propel her team to the championship.
Sara Guveiyian made the shot, which was captured on cellphone video, during Sunday night's semi-final game between Haddonfield and Washington Township in the final four of the 7th- and 8th-grade girls division of the ICBL Girls Basketball League in South Jersey.
With the score tied 37-37 and less than five seconds to go in overtime, Guveiyian swished a three-point shot from beyond half-court to give Haddonfield a 40-37 victory.
Haddonfield will be playing in the league championship game this Sunday.
