2-alarm fire damages Haddonfield, New Jersey condo building

By Josh Sanders

/ CBS Philadelphia

A two-alarm fire damaged a condo building in Haddonfield, New Jersey on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The fire broke out at the Haddon Commons condominium complex on the 400 block of Haddon Avenue.

Images from the scene showed a column of smoke rising from the roof of the building.

Authorities said no one was injured as a result of the fire. However, several units in the building have been deemed uninhabitable, and the American Red Cross is helping residents who are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Camden County Fire Marshal's office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

