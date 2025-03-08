Women build connections, community on International Women's Day with Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity volunteers team up and build connections on International Women's Day

A group of women in Cherry Hill spent International Women's Day building picnic tables for future homeowners with Habitat for Humanity. Nearly 40 volunteers came to the event, including mother and daughter Paige and Shaine Salvador.

"It's special for me today to be here with my daughter, Shaine, because I think it's an opportunity to connect with other women and also to help become more empowered," Paige Salvador said.

First-time volunteer Meredith West found out about the event on LinkedIn. West said she works in construction and development, but rarely gets hands-on at the job site.

"I've always been on the executive end of it, but it's been a lot of fun to be able to come out here and pick up some new skills," West said.

Susan Molloy, who has been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for more than six years, brought her own power tools. The 78-year-old said she enjoyed showing other women how to use them.

"It was fun to teach them the right way to do something," Molloy said. "And then all of a sudden, you have their eyes light up–it's like, 'Oh wow, I got it!'"

Lori Leonard, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of South Central Jersey, said the International Women's Day picnic table build is a great way for new volunteers to get involved.

"It gives them all the skills they need to, as if they were framing or building a house, and it's a great opportunity to teach them skills, learn how to use power tools, empower women to do whatever they put their mind to," Leonard said.

She also said it provided an opportunity for recipients of Habitat homes that need to earn sweat equity hours.

"A day like today is really important because a lot of our partner families, applicants that end up getting the homes and who are homeowners are single moms with children. And they have to do sweat equity – they work on their own home and they work on other homes before they move into theirs," she said.

Sharon Tencio, a single mother of two, has already completed her required sweat equity to qualify for a home for Habitat for Humanity. Now, she enjoys continuing to volunteer for the organization, which she says has been invaluable to her.

"It has meant stability, security, help – so much help," Tencio said.

Tencio will close on her own Habitat house in June, providing a home for her 11- and 9-year-old sons.

"Not only is this great for right now, but it offers them a safe future," Tencio said. "They're going to have a home 30 years from now," Tencio said.

For Tencio, the day was about securing a better future for her children. For Molloy, it was about celebrating the strength women bring to every challenge.

"All women are good at multitasking," Molloy said. "And that's why God created women – because we can do it!"