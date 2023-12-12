Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick brings holiday joy – and toys – to kids in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Proud Camden native and Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Haason Reddick helped usher in the holidays for some lucky and starstruck kids Tuesday evening at the Adventure Aquarium.

"Not too many people make it from Camden, man, so when you have somebody that does and they're representing really well, I mean, the support is there," Reddick said.

The event, co-sponsored with Acme Markets, was called Haason Reddick's Lucky Christmas. Santa Claus was on hand, and so was Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. Kids and their families shared dinner, got a tour of the aquarium and participated in activities like ornament-making and face painting. Kids received gifts as well.

"I love to see the smiles on these kids' faces," Reddick said.

"I felt very excited knowing he's my favorite player. I was very happy that I got to meet him. He really inspired me, and this is the reason why I want to be a football player for the Eagles when I get older," sixth grader Christoper Duran said.

Parents liked the event, too.

"It's nice for the professional players to give back to their community. We're happy," parent Cherie Wilson said.

So was her 9-year-old daughter, Nylah.

"I have a bike, and I have a shirt in here, in this bag," Nylah Miles said. "I love it," she said when she heard it was a gift from an Eagles player.

For Reddick, it's all about giving back, especially in his hometown.

"I'm extremely blessed… I want to do my part and punt some of those blessings back out into the community," Reddick said.

The blessings were well received.

"This is my best gift ever," Duran said.