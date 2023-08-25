Haason Reddick's brothers Camaj and Cinque hope to follow in footsteps

HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) -- The Haddon Heights Garnets are just a week a way from their season opener. On the field amongst the players we saw a familiar face, Ray Matthews.

"I just always loved football," Matthews said.

It's a love he's passed down to his sons. His oldest son is Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick.

"Haason is extraordinary. ... Second to none, definitely a hard worker. Humble, humble guy," Matthews said.

So humble, the last time we spoke to Reddick right before the Super Bowl, he was making time for fans in his old neighborhood in Camden.

"Never let nobody put limitations on your abilities, your goals, your dreams, because I had people try to do that to mine and I didn't listen to them," he told us.

Matthews says Reddick gives that same advice to his younger brothers.

"Haason, of course, he teaches them. He trains them. They are better at their age because they are more prepared," Matthews said.

Camaj Matthews, the older of the two at age 15, will start as a defensive end and wide receiver.

"Camaj is headstrong, he's competitive," his dad said.

Wakisha Bailey: You look so much like your brother. Camaj Matthews: A lot of people tell me that. Wakisha: Do you play like him? Camaj: Yes. ... At this age I'm better than him.

Matthews, playing both offense and defense, loves "being able to tackle the fans cheering on your name and releasing your anger out on your opponents."

The younger brother, Cinque, "he's more laid back, more relaxed," Ray Matthews said.

And both have the confidence of an NFL player, something they will use as they play for varsity their freshman year.

Cinque, only 13 years old, is also starting as a defensive end and running back.

"Most of the time you have to visualize where you wanna go, what you wanna do, and sometimes you just got to pick the right angles to score a touchdown," Cinque said.

Although Reddick's journey to the NFL wasn't easy, Coach Clarke knew this former Garnet was special and he sees the same raw talent in his younger brothers.

"They actually make everyone on the team better, even as freshmen and they are not afraid to lead, even as young people," Clarke said.

"I see the speed in Camaj. I see the strength in Cinque, they are like him split in one," Ray Matthews said.

While Reddick's jersey hangs in the school's hallway, it's very possible Camaj and Cinque's will go up next. For now, these two are focused on winning.

"To go to the championship," Camaj said. "For him to go to the championship as well," he said of his brother.

We can't wait for football season.