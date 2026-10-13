Suicidal woman stabs son, husband to death at Great Wolf Lodge in Pocono Mountains, docs say

A suicidal woman stabbed her 3-year-old son and husband to death at the Great Wolf Lodge in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania on Monday, a criminal complaint said.

Metacllica Harrison of Towanda in Bradford County has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide after she allegedly stabbed her son and husband to death inside a Great Wolf Lodge room, according to court documents.

Pocono Township Police Department officers responded to room 2030 at the Great Wolf Lodge around 3:15 p.m. Monday for a suicidal female, a criminal complaint said.

Harrison allegedly called the Monroe County Control Center and said she "needed help dying and she was unable to find the vein in her neck to stab," according to a criminal complaint.

"I don't want to be here anymore," Harrison said on the 911 call, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers arrived at Harrison's room at the Great Wolf Lodge and noticed bleeding cuts on her left wrist and superficial punctures on her neck, the criminal complaint said. She allegedly told officers that she wanted to be with her husband and son.

The two officers walked into room 2030 and found Harrison's husband, Charles Harrison, lying dead on the mattress, according to a criminal complaint. They found her 3-year-old son dead on the floor.

Charles Harrison had multiple stab wounds to his chest and the 3-year-old had a single stab wound to his chest, the criminal complaint said.

Harrison was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, after the stabbings. Court documents allege Harrison told a Pocono Township officer inside an ambulance that she wasn't supposed to be here.

"I f***** up, I f***** up. I just needed the energy and strength," Harrison allegedly said in the ambulance.

Harrison asked EMS personnel how deep her vein is so that she knew for "next time," according to a criminal complaint.

"Every day, I work so hard. To be the best person, the best mother, the best wife," Harrison allegedly said in the ambulance. "It wasn't supposed to end like this. I was supposed to have my happy family. That's what I envisioned since I was a child."

Inside the Great Wolf Lodge room where Harrison allegedly stabbed her husband and son to death, police found a large butcher knife on the floor of the bathroom, according to a criminal complaint. A smaller knife was found in the bathroom sink. Both of the knives had teal green handles. Great Wolf Lodge confirmed the knives weren't kept by the resort.

A garbage can inside the bathroom also had a brownish-red liquid, believed to be blood, according to a criminal complaint.

Harrison and her family checked into the Great Wolf Lodge on Sept. 21. Their reservation was extended on Oct. 5 with a checkout date set for Oct. 13.

According to a criminal complaint, video surveillance showed the whole family last entering the room at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 11. The surveillance also appears to show Harrison exiting the room about an hour later to use the microwave. Later, Harrison and her husband leave the room about two hours later to go to the arcade and return, a criminal complaint said. After that, there's no other documented surveillance of the family.

Police tried to speak with Harrison at St. Luke's about the stabbings. She allegedly told police that she is "suicidal, not stupid" and that she didn't want to speak to the officers.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by a tragic domestic incident that occurred yesterday in a guest room at our resort in the Pocono Mountains," Great Wolf Lodge said in a statement. "It was an isolated family incident, and we're cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.