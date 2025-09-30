How a federal government shutdown could affect Pennsylvanians, New Jerseyans who use SNAP, WIC benefits

How a federal government shutdown could affect SNAP and WIC benefits, workers in Pennsylvania

Social security, Medicare and Medicaid payments would continue if the federal government shuts down, but other programs might have to rely on state funds if a shutdown drags on, experts say.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, which helps nearly 500,000 people feed their families every month in Philadelphia alone, could be affected. WIC benefits, which are for pregnant women and babies, could be disrupted as well.

A shutdown could begin as soon as 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Based on what's happened during other government shutdowns, experts say SNAP recipients will receive their payments for the first month.

If a shutdown lasts more than 30 days, states might have to step up with contingency plans or residents could see delays in benefits.

"Historically, states have been able to operate SNAP programs for at least 30 days, one month after a shutdown occurs, so we believe that SNAP will continue in October. However, should a shutdown extend past October into November, SNAP benefits may be at risk," explained Lydia Gottesfeld, an attorney at Community Legal Services in Philadelphia who provides legal and civil assistance for low-income people.

The last government shutdown in 2018-2019 lasted 34 full days and was the longest in U.S. history. Gottesfeld said SNAP was able to continue through that shutdown, but it's not a certainty should it happen again.

Those who receive benefits from the Women, Infants, and Children program could feel the impact sooner. WIC provides benefits for food and baby formula, and in Pennsylvania, it's almost completely reliant on federal funds.

According to Becky Ludwick, the vice president of public policy with the Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, during the last shutdown, WIC programs were disrupted.

"As far as what we're hearing from the state officials in WIC, there is a contingency fund, at least for a short period, but the longer that goes on, the more of a risk there is at disruption for not only the program operations, but also for the individuals who are receiving those nutritional supports," Ludwick said.

A spokesperson with the New Jersey Department of Health, which oversees the WIC program there told CBS News Philadelphia, "NJ WIC will remain open even if the federal government is not. The Department advises residents to keep their WIC appointments and continue using their eWIC cards at any WIC stores."

It's unclear if and when benefits could be disrupted for SNAP and WIC recipients and whether states would offer temporary funds to offset the delays.

For now, the advice from experts and officials is to continue to use your SNAP and WIC benefits as usual.