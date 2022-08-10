Good Samaritan recalls New Jersey Turnpike crash that killed 2 people, left others with "broken bones, scrapes"

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- CBS3 is hearing from a man who helped rescue people after the deadly crash Tuesday night involving a Megabus. State police say the violent crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge Township.

The Megabus was traveling in the left lane of the outer roadway and a Ford-F150 was traveling in the left-center lane next to the bus. Investigators say based on preliminary information, the bus driver lost directional control of the bus and struck the Ford.

After the impact, the bus went off the road to the right, struck the guardrail and overturned onto the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to help rescue people inside.

No one was injured in the pickup truck, but state police say two people were killed on the bus, two others were seriously injured, including the bus driver, and 14 passengers received non-life-threatening injuries.

Four passengers were not injured in the crash. There were a total of 22 passengers on the bus.

On Wednesday, police said 66-year-old Cecilia Kiyanitza, of Woodbury, was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and 59-year-old Cheryl Johnson, of Bronx, New York, was pronounced dead on the scene.

CBS3 spoke with a man who says he heard the crash and was one of the first on scene and helped pull passengers off the bus through the hatch and through windows.

"The people who were on the upper deck were the ones who really got injured," Gary Lee Fortner, a good Samaritan, said. "It really became surreal when an elderly gentleman, we pulled him out and almost seemed like three-quarters of his scalp was gone."

Fortner was driving back to Atlanta at the time. He says people had broken bones and scrapes and he helped the victims on board call their families.

The crash is under investigation and we expect more information this afternoon.