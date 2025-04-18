Nonprofit and restaurant in Sicklerville, New Jersey, team up to serve meals to families on Good Friday

South Jersey nonprofit and restaurant team up to help families in need on Good Friday

South Jersey nonprofit and restaurant team up to help families in need on Good Friday

Inside his kitchen, Kalieb Bey is doing what he loves, cooking jerk chicken, blackened catfish and preparing dozens of meals on Good Friday.

"I do it because I know somebody needs it. I close on Easter Sunday, I don't even open up, but I make sure I do this," said Bey, who owns the Sea Bar in Sicklerville.

Bey was not prepping the meals for customers. All the work he said is a way to give back to his community.

"I just make sure every chance that I get, I can feed somebody," Bey said.

For the fourth year, Bey teamed up with the Community Care Food and Clothing Pantry. The nonprofit's mission is to eliminate hunger in South Jersey. On Friday, they distributed over 100 free meals to individuals and families in need.

"To see the appreciation on their face is payment enough for us; we are just excited to do it," said Mario Partee, executive director of CCFCP.

Partee said the nonprofit serves about 2,000 people a month as food insecurity increases in our region.

The Good Friday meal giveaway began during the pandemic, and it's gotten bigger and better each year.

"They know they're going to get a hot prepared meal for their family. They don't have to worry about firing up that stove or using all their pay, at least for this particular weekend," Partee said.

"It means so much to me. I'm a Camden County resident and I appreciate all the programs they have for us," said Ezette McCann, who picked up a meal at the restaurant.

Bey said it's about helping someone who needs it, and the giveaway is something he now looks forward to every year.

The Community Care Food and Clothing Pantry has many other programs and resources for families.

"I love what I do, I love giving back, and that's like the ultimate," Bey said.