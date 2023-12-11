Watch Live: Golden Globe nominations announcement for 2024 awards

The nominees for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards are being unveiled Monday morning, marking the official kickoff to Hollywood's 2024 awards season.

The nominations in 27 categories honoring the best in film and television are being announced by Cedric "The Entertainer" and Wilmer Valderrama beginning at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT). CBS News will livestream the presentation in the video player above. Nominations in 10 of the categories will also be broadcast live on "CBS Mornings" beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony takes place Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8-11 p.m. ET.

The three-hour Golden Globes Awards show will be broadcast live on CBS as part of a new deal between the Golden Globes and the network. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app. Paramount Global is the parent company of CBS.

The Golden Globes come to CBS after its longstanding relationship with NBC ended, and as the award show works to rebuild its credibility under new leadership following a widely publicized scandal and boycotts over allegations of racism and ethical lapses within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organized the Globes and voted for years to determine its nominees and winners.

The HFPA was disbanded and the Golden Globes were sold. Dick Clark Productions is now the owner and producer of the Golden Globe Awards.

In another change this year, the upcoming Golden Globes will mark the debut of two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures and best stand-up comedian on television.

The current eligibility period for consideration runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, meaning films and series released within that timeframe qualify.

How to watch the Golden Globe nominations

What : The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards are announced

: The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards are announced Date : Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 Time : 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT

: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT Online stream : Live on CBS News in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

: Live on CBS News in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device On TV: Live coverage on "CBS Mornings" on your local CBS station