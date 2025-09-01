New Jersey police department sends Crisis Response Canines team to Minnesota after Catholic school shooting

Members of the Gloucester Township Police Department in New Jersey are visiting with parishioners impacted by the tragic catholic school shooting in Minnesota.

Gloucester Township police sent its Crisis Response Canines team to Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. The church was the site of the mass shooting that left an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old child dead and over a dozen others injured after a shooter opened fire outside of the church on the morning of Aug. 27.

A post shared on the department's Facebook page said Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins coordinated with Bishop Joseph Williams from the Diocese of Camden, who is originally from the Archdiocese of Minneapolis-St. Paul, for the Gloucester Township Police Community Resource K-9 and Crisis Response Canines team to travel to Annunciation Catholic Church to visit with the parishioners.

Williams said he used to live and work with another parish a few miles away from the Annunciation Catholic Church, so the loss hits close to home for him.

"We are deeply grateful to have been asked by the Bishop and his presbyterate to be present with the parishioners and community during this difficult time," the Gloucester Township Crisis Response Canines team said in a statement. "Our CRC members are committed to offering strength, comfort, and prayer to all who are grieving—children, families, friends, and neighbors, as well as the law enforcement officers and first responders who serve with such dedication."