Electric bicycle rider seriously injured after colliding with car in Gloucester Township, New Jersey

A cyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a car in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, on Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lower Landing Road and the Black Horse Pike just after 11:30 a.m., according to Gloucester Township police. Investigators said a person on an electric bicycle was riding on the sidewalk before traveling into the intersection where they collided with a sedan. The bicyclist was thrown off the bike due to the impact and seriously injured in the process, Gloucester Township police said.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene, and the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Lower Landing Road was closed between Chews Landing Road and the Black Horse Pike for hours on Saturday as authorities investigated the crash afterwards.

Gloucester Township police did not immediately identify the bicyclist or the driver of the sedan. No criminal charges have been filed.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has information related to the investigation is asked to call GTPD at (856) 228-4500. Tipsters can also contact police via the GTPD Tip portal or leave an anonymous tip by calling (856) 842-5560.