Gloucester County residents continue calls for answers over mysterious death of fire marshal K-9

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- There are continued calls for transparency over the mysterious death of a fire marshal K-9. Residents back a South Jersey council meeting on Wednesday night demanding answers.

On Aug. 12, the country's arson dog, Ember, died in Fire Marshall Shawn Layton's work truck. Layton's pet dog also died. But since, residents have received few answers as the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office continues its investigation.

"I'm an animal lover and it is very upsetting for me," a woman said, "and a lot of people in this room that we want Ember to have a true public memorial and justice for all of the services that she has done for this county."

There were also several calls for resignation, starting with two Democratic county commissioners and the county administrator, who are being accused of not holding Layton accountable.

Democrats on the county board insist that the investigation into what occurred on Aug. 12 will be the final word and call the attacks they're receiving politically motivated.

"I understand it really is working in here," Heather Simmons, deputy director of the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners, said. "It has become a political volleyball. I get it. But this is a tragedy."

While others at the meeting showed their support for and vouched for Layton.

"I've known Shawn since he was a little kid. He loved those dogs," a man said.

The calls for Layton to be removed from his post or resign continued.

"Mr. Layton has wasted a lot of our time, a lot of our money and he has caused us a lot of grief," a woman said. "The damage cannot be undone. I ask of him to do the right thing and resign."

We should mention that Layton is also a Democratic township committeeman in nearby Mantua.

No word yet on when the prosecutor's office investigation will be complete.

Justice for Ember advocates also asked about a memorial for the K-9.